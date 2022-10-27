Bodybuilder To Anti-Vaxxers: “If I Die, You Were Right”—Well, He’s Dead

The silence of the medical establishment, churches, government entities and mainstream media to the horrific number of deaths and injuries of the millions of people who have taken the Covid shots is more than irresponsible; it is criminal. As reported in this column two weeks ago, according to Steve Kirsch, around 10,000 people are dying every day after taking …



Read More...