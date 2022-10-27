Brickbat: There for the Taking

Smith County, Texas, Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Harris, Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks, and Sgt. Derrick Holman have been charged with theft of property between $750 and $2,500, abuse of official capacity, and official oppression. Prosecutors said the three were caught on bodycam video taking cash, ammunition, sunglasses and other items from a property while serving an eviction notice. They were caught because Banks accidentally turned her bodycam on when she thought she was turning it off.

