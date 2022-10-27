Elon Musk Admits He Spent $44 Billion Just To Pull Off A Dad Joke

October 27, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Elon Musk claimed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter was to fight for free speech and turn the social media company profitable. But after Musk showed up at Twitter headquarters this week carrying a sink all so he could say "Let that sink in," he's admitted the purchase was all just an elaborate dad joke that cost him billions.



