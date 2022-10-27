The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Keep the Smithsonian’s Identity Politics Museums Off the Mall

October 27, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Learn from Bush’s mistake. The Smithsonian, a dubious institution whose wokeness has made it absolutely poisonous, wants to continue expanding its fiefdom of identity politics museums indefinitely while gobbling up tax dollars and the Mall. The Smithsonian Board of Regents on Thursday released its recommendations for the optimal sites to place the proposed National Museum of the …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x