Mandela Barnes: ‘God, Country, and Guns’ Rhetoric as Dangerous as ISIS Terrorists

October 27, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes said people who support "God, country, and guns" are espousing the same "dangerous" rhetoric as members of the terrorist group ISIS. The post Mandela Barnes: ‘God, Country, and Guns’ Rhetoric as Dangerous as ISIS Terrorists appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...