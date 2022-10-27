Pro-Vax Radio Host Drops Dead On-Air From Sudden Heart Attack

October 27, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

There are many people dying of “sudden heart attacks” these days. It’s scary. I can’t go a day without seeing so many of these stories, and I shudder to think about all the people dying like this, who we don’t hear about. This latest sad story of a sudden heart attack death comes to us from across the pond. A 55-year-old radio host died on-air while doing the morning show, live, from his home. The man’s name was Tim Gough, and apparently, he was a beloved character in the UK. NBC reported that a British radio host died during an



Read More...