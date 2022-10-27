The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Publishing Professionals: We Must Censor Amy Coney Barrett To Save Free Speech

October 27, 2022   |   Tags: , , ,
Amy Coney Barrett Official PortraitMore than 350 literary workers—agents, editors, publicists, and writers—have signed an open letter demanding Penguin Random House drop publication of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s upcoming book. It should be noted, that there are some legitimate editors on the list, but many signees –-“Leslie” and editorial interns and so on –- are not exactly […]


Read More...

Tags: , , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x