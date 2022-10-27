Schumer: Fetterman’s Dismal Debate Performance ‘Didn’t Hurt Us Too Much’

October 27, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Caught on a hot mic Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) told President Joe Biden that Democratic candidate John Fetterman's performance in the Pennsylvania Senate debate "didn't hurt us too much." The post Schumer: Fetterman’s Dismal Debate Performance ‘Didn’t Hurt Us Too Much’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...