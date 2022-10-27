Zuckerberg’s Facebook/Meta Hit with a $24.7 Million Fine; “Intentionally” Violated State Campaign Finance Laws

October 27, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In what is thought to be the highest campaign finance punishment in American history, a Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent corporation Meta almost $25 million for repeatedly and willfully breaking the law requiring campaign contribution disclosure. In response to more than 800 infractions of Washington’s Fair Campaign Practices Act, which was enacted by voters in 1972 and later reinforced by the Legislature, King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North imposed the maximum penalty. The maximum, according to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, was justified in light of the fact that Facebook was previously sued by his agency



Read More...