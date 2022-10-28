Father, Who Forced The Man Who Assaulted His Daughter to Dig His Own Grave, Released From Prison Early

October 28, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I don’t think there’s a parent alive, who can’t feel for what this father went through. Not only did he discover that his 6-year-old daughter has been brutally sexually assaulted by a pedophile, but he learned that the pedophile, was actually one of his very good friends. And he found out about the abuse one night when they were out drinking and having a good time. The father found video evidence of the sexual assault of his daughter on his friend’s cell phone. Ultimately, the father gave the friend an ultimatum, either go to the police and confess, or face



Read More...