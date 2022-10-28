How “Close” Are Paul Pelosi and “Friend” David Depape?

This is a story I didn’t want to have to write, but since nobody else so far is asking the question, I will. How close were Paul Pelosi and his attacker, David Depape? Police dispatch audio appears to indicate a contradiction from Pelosi. First, he said he didn’t know the guy. Then, he said the guy’s name was “David” and he’s a “friend.”

Here’s that audio:

Police dispatch to Paul Pelosi home: "RP (reporting person) stated there's a male in the home and that he's going to wait for his wife. RP stated that he doesn't know who the male is but he advised that his name is David and that he is a friend.”

pic.twitter.com/O0HeS0s0I5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 28, 2022

A man in his underwear is able to get into the Speaker of the House’s home at 2am. Pelosi seems to know the guy. Pelosi may or may not have been in his underwear as well, which isn’t so odd at 2am in one’s own home. But the fact that his assailant was in his underwear is odd enough for Raheem Kassam from The National Pulse to make an observation:

They’re still pretending it wasn’t Paul Pelosi’s gay lover. https://t.co/I8iRkuk42I — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) October 29, 2022

This is all sorts of odd, as a couple of Twitter conservatives noted:

I don't know what happened at Nancy Pelosi's house last night. But what I do know is that the official story is very sketch. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 29, 2022

Why was Paul Pelosi’s attacker found in his underwear? And why aren’t they bringing that part up more? — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) October 28, 2022

Then, there’s this…

Paul Pelosi's attacker was an illegal alien. Wow. — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 28, 2022

Robby Starbuck had questions…

The suspect in the Paul Pelosi attack who was arrested in his underwear also went to Berkeley, he was a nudist and he was a member of the Green Party. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 28, 2022

This is reportedly the 911 call where the guy who attacked Pelosi is referred to as a friend who Paul (RP) doesn’t know. They also say Paul sounded confused. This story only gets stranger. pic.twitter.com/ekBAyc6Zyy — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 29, 2022

On the opening segment of the latest episode of my show, I reluctantly dove into all of this. It’s not my style; I prefer talking about things that are consequential rather than gossipy. But as I said, nobody else in media on Friday night was asking the uncomfortable question, so I had to do it. Here’s the video (click the link to go to Gab if it’s not rendering properly below)…

