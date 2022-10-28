“Our” “Public” schools – worse than ever

October 28, 2022 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

The Price of Liberty has always taken a very hard stand against so-called “public schools” – better described as “government-run, tax-funded” or even “government-ruined, theft-funded” institutions (GRTF schools). (A name and acronym coined by the late Marshall Fritz.) He advocated the separation of school and state, for many of the same reasons church and state are separated.)

Thus we have a smile over the headline in the local mainstream media fishwrapper, shown above.

Although the RCJ article is decrying the end of yet another FedGov giveaway program (free meals for ALL public school students, regardless of family income or status: part of the Pandemic Panic), the headline points out a lot.

Students in GRTF (Public) schools ARE hungry for a lot of things:

Real education: learning skills for life, like reading and writing, arithmetic, basic science and health, and similar subjects

Truth: Not the propaganda pap taught in the teachers’ colleges (normal schools – even if called “universities” today)

Honesty and responsibility: Not just learning to be honest and responsible, in things like how to treat adults, older and younger children, and their peers, but examples of those character traits in the staff, teachers, and especially older children

Safety from predators: Not just the school shooters but the bullies in their own ranks, the pedophiles among staff and teachers, and those who profit from selling overpriced goods and services to the schools and the administrative overhead who are parasites – the counselors, the diversity specialists, the assistant deputy vice superintendents and principals, and all the rest

Real knowledge and the ability to find it for themselves: Not rote memorization of politically-slanted “facts” about the natural and human environment, government, political correctness, sexual orientation and whatever the latest green and diverse fads are

Freedom: Not being locked in a fortified, prison-like environment (in many ways) for six to eight hours a day, but the liberty to learn, to create, to work with people – not just tyrants in all but name and a very narrow slice segregated by age – but real people on a voluntary basis of mutual benefit

Love: Especially from too many parents who surrender the care and education of their offspring to the so-called professionals who all too often turn them into monsters in human form

These institutions we call public schools, from the rapidly-becoming-mandatory pre-school through 12th Grade and even into college, do not just NOT provide many or all of these spiritual and mental foods. They are incapable of doing so.

Indeed, when we look at that list, it isn’t just hunger that students in today’s government-ruined, theft-funded schools suffer. It is verging on starvation.

Starvation not of bodies but of minds and souls. And just as physical malnutrition can impact not just the individuals (who survive) all their lives, and entire societies and nations? So too can spiritual and intellectual starvation damage the people who suffer it – for their entire lives. And the communities, societies, and States they are a part of.

We have to ask – is decades of this educational malnutrition one of the major contributors to the state of America’s society in 2022?



