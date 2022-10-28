Pollster Warns, The More Biden Campaigns, The Better REPUBLICAN Candidates Do

October 28, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Experts are warning Dems to steer clear of Biden. He’s the campaign kiss of death. Joe is unpopular in swing states, yet, his narcissism and gigantic ego keep pushing him to be involved in midterms. This man is so out of it, that he actually thinks that he’s an inspirational speaker who can “turn things around” for his team. Joe is suffering from delusions of grandeur. But this is very common in people with dementia, they have absolutely no clue how bad off they are, cognitively speaking. In Biden’s mind, it’s still 1992, and he’s a fast-talking, wheeling, and dealing



