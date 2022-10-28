This Isn’t Government, This Is A Death Cult! If This Is NOT A Provocation to War, What Is It?

“No wonder why the Lord curses and judges nations for not laying to heart (Malachi 2:2).” First off, friends, let’s get this correct, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia declared, “The Constitution contains NO right to abortion,” period! Yet, all the while knowing this, we continually hear governors and those running for office act and speak …



Read More...