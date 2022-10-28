‘Women Are So Emotional,’ Says Man Whose Entire Mood Hinges On Performance Of Favorite Sportsball Team

October 28, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

TUSCALOOSA, AL — According to sources close to local man Greg Bernard, the construction sales representative, husband, and father of five often makes cracks about how emotional and moody his wife is, despite the fact that he himself is only happy if his favorite sportsball team scores more points than the other sportsball team on that particular weekend.



