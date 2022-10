Black Sea Flagship Hit and Burning After Apparent Drone Attack: Reports

October 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Ukraine launched a major drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet and its Sevastopol naval base on Saturday. Sevastopol is part of Crimea, a region of […] The post Black Sea Flagship Hit and Burning After Apparent Drone Attack: Reports appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...