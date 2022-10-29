The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Caribbean Nation on ‘Edge of Collapse’ After Politician Assassinated; Gang Violence and Political Turmoil Rock Country

October 29, 2022   |   Tags:

Amid an unchecked cholera outbreak and uncontrolled gang violence, Haiti careened deeper into chaos Friday as one of its leading political figures was assassinated. Éric Jean-Baptiste, 52, and a bodyguard […] The post Caribbean Nation on 'Edge of Collapse' After Politician Assassinated; Gang Violence and Political Turmoil Rock Country appeared first on The Western Journal.


