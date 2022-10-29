Deadly Situation in South Korea: US Military Running Crowd Control, At Least 120 Confirmed Dead

October 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A harrowing incident in South Korea has rocked the peninsula nation. CNN reported that at least 120 people were killed and another 100 were injured in Seoul’s Itaewon district. According […] The post Deadly Situation in South Korea: US Military Running Crowd Control, At Least 120 Confirmed Dead appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...