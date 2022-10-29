Florida Bans Sterilization, Castration, Mutilation of ‘Transgender’ Children
October 29, 2022 | Tags: Politics, SONS OF LIBERTYWho could have imagined that such bans would ever be required in America? The horrors of the Democrat rule. Florida Bans Sterilization, Mutilation of ‘Transgender’ Children By: Breitbart News, October 29, 2022: The Florida Board of Medicine voted Friday to ban the practices of sterilizing and mutilating children in the name of “gender-affirming care.” Such procedures have become …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments