Less Than Two Weeks Away from Election, Democrats Realize It’s Too Late

October 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Democrats appear to be losing momentum in the 2022 midterms at the worst possible time. The progressive extremist party’s prospects are growing increasingly grim with the Nov. 8 election less […] The post Less Than Two Weeks Away from Election, Democrats Realize It's Too Late appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...