The Atlantic: “A Limited Eugenics Program Is Warranted”

October 29, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Eventually, all these propaganda outlets tell you how sinister and wicked they truly have become. The Atlantic has endorsed sterilization in a past article that has never been corrected and even stated, “A limited eugenics program is warranted.” Ethan Huff has the story at Natural News. (Natural News) It has come to light that The Atlantic, which was …



Read More...