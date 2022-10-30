The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Kari Lake Mocks Cheney’s Desperate Attack Ad After Fundraising Skyrockets by ‘100s of Thousands’

October 30, 2022

Say whatever you want about Kari Lake, but it is inarguable that she has been running her Arizona gubernatorial campaign flawlessly. Going from a political outsider to an 11-point favorite […] The post Kari Lake Mocks Cheney's Desperate Attack Ad After Fundraising Skyrockets by '100s of Thousands' appeared first on The Western Journal.


