Kate Shemirani & Dr. Niall McCrae: How The Elderly Are Being Culled Plus Lots More (Video) October 30, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY Kate Shemirani & Dr. Niall McCrae join me in this episode to talk about what is taking place in the United Kingdom concerning the elderly and how they are being targeted and, in fact, murdered by those they think are helping them. We’ll also cover some of the drugs being used and even contaminated. We’ll … Kate Shemirani & Dr. Niall McCrae join me in this episode to talk about what is taking place in the United Kingdom concerning the elderly and how they are being targeted and, in fact, murdered by those they think are helping them. We’ll also cover some of the drugs being used and even contaminated. We’ll …

Read More...

Kate Shemirani & Dr. Niall McCrae: How The Elderly Are Being Culled Plus Lots More (Video) October 30, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY Kate Shemirani & Dr. Niall McCrae join me in this episode to talk about what is taking place in the United Kingdom concerning the elderly and how they are being targeted and, in fact, murdered by those they think are helping them. We’ll also cover some of the drugs being used and even contaminated. We’ll … Kate Shemirani & Dr. Niall McCrae join me in this episode to talk about what is taking place in the United Kingdom concerning the elderly and how they are being targeted and, in fact, murdered by those they think are helping them. We’ll also cover some of the drugs being used and even contaminated. We’ll …

Read More...