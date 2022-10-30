Paul Joseph Watson Has Some Questions About the Official DePape-Pelosi Narrative

October 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

The timing couldn’t be better for a desperate Democrat Party for Paul Pelosi to get attacked in the Speaker of the House’s home. The instant narrative that David DePape is a “MAGA conspiracy theorist” seems odd considering everything seems to point to him being a BLM-supporting LGBTQIA+ supremacist who was in the Green Party and fought to legalize public nudity. And what was he doing in his underwear?

These are just some of the questions commentator Paul Joseph Watson asked in his latest video…

