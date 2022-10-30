UN-Based: Elon Musk Deletes His Most Epic Tweet to Appease Leftists

For a few hours, I was actually hopeful that Elon Musk might bring full-blown sanity to Twitter. Then, he deleted the Tweet that made me think that so I’m back to being mildly hopeful that he might make Twitter just a little less draconian.

How it started:

Hillary Clinton echoed what the vast majority of Democrats and corporate media personalities have been saying about the attack on Paul Pelosi by David DePape, that he’s a QAnon conspiracy theorist driven to violence by right-wing rhetoric. But that doesn’t appear to be what’s happening here and Elon Musk reminded her there are alternative theories.

How it’s going:

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has deleted his tweet telling Hillary Clinton “there might be a tiny possibility there may be more to” the attack on Paul Pelosi “than meets the eye.” Leftists are criticizing Elon’s now-deleted remark and using it to persuade advertisers to abandon Twitter following his recent acquisition of the social media platform.

Oh well. Perhaps he’s going to make some decent changes to the social media platform, but I don’t expect it to be very substantial. I’ll stick with Gab.

