Biden Commends First White House Trick-Or-Treater On His Great Costume

October 31, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Halloween got off to a rocky start at the White House Monday when President Joe Biden complimented Dylan Mulvaney on his girl costume. The TikTok star, who sat for an interview with the commander-in-chief just last week, was reportedly unable to convince the president that he was not in costume.



