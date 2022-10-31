COVID-19: A Universe Of Questions In A Time Of Universal Deceit
Authored by Michael Bryant via Off-Guardian.org,
"In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act"
-George Orwell
As we approach the third year of the ‘Covid Crisis’, the once unassailable Covid Story – reported and repeated by politicians, public health mandarins and all mainstream media – has been replaced by contradictions and inconsistencies.
The original Covid Story narrated by health ‘experts’ and government officials told of a particularly virulent pathogen which besieged the planet in 2020 and spread like wildfire– terrorizing, infecting, and killing people en masse.
It was the story of a “pandemic level event” in which people were told to stay indoors, entire sectors of society were forced to shut down and humans were told to do everything possible to avoid contact with one another.
It was a story of closed down schools, closed down businesses, closed down churches and soon-to-be overwhelmed hospitals.
In later chapters the Covid Story morphed from ironclad truths, “Follow the science”, to ever changing definitions, “The science evolves.” Countless aspects of the “official” narrative changed overnight. Gradually the tale became fraught with pages of questionable statistics and ever shifting storylines.
What was one to make of all of these contradictions and ministerial mutations?
Did today’s story make sense with yesterday’s? Will tomorrow’s make sense with today’s?
Soon the only certainty within the Covid narrative became its uncertainty– the moment the Covid story “you thought you knew” was on solid footing the sands shifted yet again.
Attempting to make sense of the Covid conundrum soon required navigating a complex labyrinth of deceits, manipulations, obfuscations and concealments. Separating fact from fiction became more challenging each day.
While most persisted with the media storyline and government edicts, some began to take notice of the numerous anomalies and started asking questions.
The most glaring question was simply: “Why was no one allowed to ask questions?” Once this Pandora’s Box opened, a stream of questions came tumbling out.
Why wasn’t the media asking any questions? How were they all operating in lockstep?
Were we alerted to this “pandemic-level event” by our direct observations and experiences?
Were we surrounded by sick people, in our homes, neighborhoods and workplaces who were succumbing to a quick-spreading and dangerous virus?
If we were truly in a pandemic of biblical proportions would there be so much discussion of the epidemiological minutiae?
Bit by bit as most of the accepted narrative began to unravel, questioning the “official story” became more than a revolutionary act it became an obligation.
If you have to be persuaded, reminded, pressured, lied to, incentivized, coerced, bullied, socially shamed, guilt-tripped, threatened, punished and criminalized. If all of this is considered necessary to gain your compliance — you can be absolutely certain that what is being promoted is not in your best interest. Ian Watson
To sell the Covid Story a mass marketing campaign rife with its own nomenclature was launched. The constant drumbeat of the Covid battle cry became inescapable resembling military grade propaganda rather than public health messaging.
Were these Covid watch words and rallying cries intended to serve public health or were they designed merely to be obeyed? Where did these ideas and phrases come from?
Why did the media and government relentlessly stoke public fear and anxiety?
Why were millions spent on behavioral management teams?
How did the phrase “the new normal” emerge within the first weeks of the pandemic?
Was sustained psychological manipulation utilized to create fear and coerce the public?
Were Covid symptoms genuinely unique or were we being conditioned to believe there was a new disease?
Were statistics about Covid deaths being manipulated to create the perception of a crisis?
Were lockdowns about protection or social control?
Was there ever any evidence for ”asymptomatic spread” or was this overstated to frighten the public?
How did we go from “two weeks to flatten the curve” to permanent emergency “laws?
"Hospitals and doctors are getting rich off a sickened mass population."
- Steven Magee, Hypoxia, Mental Illness & Chronic Fatigue
One of the earliest Covid Campaign methods used to alert the public to the coming storm of dire illness centered on the belief that hospitals were going to be overwhelmed by a cascade of the Covid infected.
“Two weeks to flatten the curve” became a national rallying cry.
The public was flooded with stories of overflowing hospital corridors and swamped ICU’s. Makeshift hospitals were swiftly constructed to take in the excess casualties. The unquestioning media amplified these stories creating a climate of widespread panic and hysteria.
Was any of this true?
Were US hospitals really overwhelmed? What does the data say?
Were NYC hospitals overwhelmed in Spring 2020?
Was Elmhurst hospital, the ‘epicenter of the epicenter’, overflowing in Spring 2020?
Were ICUs flooded with patients?
Are hospitals regularly overrun during cold and flu season?
"Fear is a market. To instill fear in people also has advantages. Not only in terms of drug use. Anxiety-driven people are easier to rule."
- Gerd Gogerenzer, Director Emeritus, Max Planck Institute for Educational Research
As the pandemic picked up speed, the “Covid death toll” became a daily marker hammered home by media bullhorns and mortality scoreboards.
Ghastly tales of the “first wave” of Covid fatalities were plastered all over media channels in lockstep. Harrowing tales of overflowing morgues and refrigerated trucks filled with Covid cadavers saturated the evening news. While a simpler explanation for these trucks was readily available, a compliant and complicit media plugged its ears and continued to manufacture mass hysteria.
Again all questions that might sow seeds of skepticism were kept away from public discussion.
But was this advertised death march verifiable or was this yet another feature of the Covid fear campaign?
Were Covid death counts and death certificates accurate or were Covid deaths artificially inflated?
What was the average age of Covid deaths and how did that compare with normal life expectancy?
What percentage of Covid deaths were from people who already had multiple comorbidities?
Were the photos of coffins from Bergamo, Italy, in March 2020, used to terrify the world, authentic?
Why did CNN report that a 7-year-old Georgia boy died from Covid when he drowned in a bathtub after a seizure.
How many Covid deaths due to “intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and other adverse events” were placed in the CDC COVID death count?
Why were 14,369 injury deaths, 1,265 deaths due to falls, drowning deaths and suicides listed in the Covid-19 death count?
Why did the CDC change recording methods exclusively for Covid deaths and did this inflate Covid fatality numbers?
"One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth."
- Carl Sagan
As the purported wreckage of the “first wave” subsided and the body count failed to add up to the predicted totals, the narrative abruptly shifted.
“The Covid Death” was replaced by “The Covid Case” as the main vector of fear. What defined a “Covid Case” generally seemed up for grabs. “Case” definitions ranged from anyone “suspected of having Covid” to those who were ‘positive’ as established through PCR testing.
Nowhere in the media could one find an inquiring reporter who would question what it meant to be a “probable case.” Even as the PCR became a regular feature of daily life never was the soundness of its usage as a diagnostic tool examined by any mainstream source.
Were these case counts and the methods used situated on solid scientific ground?
Was Covid-19 a novel virus?
How did the peer-review process of the critical publication about the Covid PCR tests only take one day?
Were Covid PCR test results accurate?
Were Covid case counts and diagnoses accurate?
Were PCR tests used deceptively to invent Covid “cases?”
Why was the definition of a Covid “case” altered?
"Big Pharma needs sick people to prosper. Patients, not healthy people, are their customers. If everybody was cured of a particular illness or disease, pharmaceutical companies would lose 100% of their profits on the products they sell for that ailment. What all this means is because modern medicine is so heavily intertwined with the financial profits culture, it’s a sickness industry more than it is a health industry."
- James Morcan
Once it was firmly established in the public’s mind that a pathogenic menace was lurking just outside their door a non-stop barrage of messaging, gaslighting and coercion kicked in from all angles.
The entire world was repeatedly informed that the only salvation for the human species was a genetically engineered experimental medical product concocted at “Warp Speed” by giant Pharmaceutical companies. This and only this medication could save humanity from catastrophe.
Like many other facets of the Covid Story, the tale of Big Pharma and their magical potions unraveled upon further scrutiny. Multiple questions arose:
If Big Pharma is truly in the business of public health what is their historical record towards safeguarding public health?
What is Pfizer’s previous track record of fraud and corruption?
Has Big Pharma captured the FDA and the political and regulatory processes?
Does Big Pharma control the CDC?
Does Big Pharma influence clinical trials?
Were Pfizer’s clinical trials for Covid vaccines properly run trials?
Why did the FDA try to conceal Covid vaccine trial data for 75 years? What did the trial data reveal?
Why has the FDA refused to make its vaccine safety monitoring public?
How did the CDC decide the Pfizer clinical trials proved a ‘safe and effective’ vaccine?
"I’m for truth, no matter who tells it. I’m for justice, no matter who it is for or against. I’m a human being, first and foremost, and as such I’m for whoever and whatever benefits humanity as a whole."
- Malcolm X
When the mass rollout of the experimental Covid vaccines was launched, a compulsory campaign silencing all voices who dare question the vaccine imperative was set in motion. Even so, some voices of apprehension slipped through the cracks. Many of these voices were some of the most renowned medical practitioners in their field.
Why were their voices not allowed into the mainstream conversations?
Why were thousands of dissenting physicians censored and silenced?
Why were doctors who spoke out about early treatment vilified and censored?
Were the Covid vaccines necessary, effective or safe?
Would the Covid Vaccines stop hospitalizations or deaths?
Was evidence of harm and serious adverse events from the clinical trials covered up?
Why did the media maintain silence about potential dangers of the Covid vaccine?
Were people given proper informed consent for the Covid vaccines?
What did multiple studies as early as 2020 say about the Covid vaccines and microvascular injury?
Why weren’t independent scientists allowed to examine the mRNA vaccine vials?
Was there a connection between heart inflammation and the Covid vaccines?
Why were kids targeted for vaccination when it was known they were at zero risk from the disease in question?
Were there doctors calling for a halt to the Covid vaccine program?
Ultimately a comprehensive and complete reckoning with the ‘Covid Story’ is not possible without a thorough examination of the policies which unfolded in hospitals and nursing homes and the catastrophic consequences.
While hospital workers were feted as heroes, reports began to leak out hinting that what actually occurred inside these medical institutions was contrary to the sustained media narrative. As more stories surfaced, suspicions escalated that this too was part of the Covid mythology.
Questions concerning treatments in hospitals and nursing homes emerged and allegations about monied interests materialized.
Were hospitals incentivized to manufacture Covid patients?
What were the Covid hospital treatment protocols?
Were hospitals incentivized to put Covid patients on ventilators and to use Remdesivir?
Did these incentives and protocols endanger people?
"Silence in the face of evil is itself evil."
- Dietrich Bonhoeffer
In the early chapters of the Covid Story, perhaps no other storyline trapped our imaginations and pulled on our heartstrings quite like the “Saving Grandma” shibboleth. We were told that “Covid-19” targeted the old and the sick and multiple reports from across the globe revealed a consistent pattern of how ghastly situations in long-term care facilities unfolded.
As more information on this piece of the sordid Covid puzzle surfaced more questions came to light.
Did thousands of elderly die because of Covid or was the management of their end-of-life treatment withdrawn actively putting them in a situation that ensured their death?
What did they mean when they said “taking care of the elderly?”
How did they “take care of the elderly in Canada?” In the UK? In France? In Maryland?In Massachusetts?In Washington DC? In Mississippi? In NewYork? In New Jersey? In Minnesota? In Indiana? In Louisiana? In Michigan? In Rhode Island?
Were conditions for high death rates at Care Homes created on purpose?
"I live in the Managerial Age, in a world of “Admin.” The greatest evil is not now done in those sordid “dens of crime” that Dickens loved to paint. It is not done even in concentration camps and labour camps. In those we see its final result. But it is conceived and ordered (moved, seconded, carried, and minuted) in clean, carpeted, warmed and well-lighted offices, by quiet men with white collars and cut fingernails and smooth-shaven cheeks who do not need to raise their voices."
- C.S. Lewis
All intricate stories require a cast of characters and the Covid Chronicle was no different. Neil Ferguson and Christian Drosten played significant supporting roles behind the scenes while others, like Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates, took center stage. As we moved through the Covid narrative we “came to know” these personalities through the portraits painted by a uniformly deferential media.
Were these images of our Covid cast of characters accurate depictions? How much about them did we really know?
What did Neil Ferguson’s original computer models predict about Covid deaths and what was his well documented track record?
How did his calamitous and inaccurate predictions play such a central role in determining government policy?
Who is Christian Drosten and how did he develop the now famous Covid PCR test?
Who is The Real Anthony Fauci?
What role did Anthony Fauci play in the HIV/AIDS crisis?
Given that Bill Gates has no medical training, why did he play such a central role in determining government policy?
How did Bill Gates know in 2019 that vaccines would be “one of the best buys” in 2020?
How did Bill Gates use medical investments to turn $10 billion into $200 billion?
Why did the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation invest $55 million in the shares of BioNTech in August of 2019?
"They failed to see that globalisation was merely a tactic to prise power from nation states towards international conglomerates. Once the power was siphoned from the people and democratic control was circumvented, the ability to assert global governance without any democratic restraint was available."
-James Tunney
Finally, to understand the totality of the Covid Story it’s necessary to understand how the public health industry is inextricably linked to global financial markets and operates based on the demands of those financial conglomerates. Manufactured pandemics are now considered one of the biggest investment opportunities to increase the wealth of billionaires and consolidate their power.
The medical industry is no longer a system whose primary focus is to serve the health and well-being of the public. It is a system whose primary function is as a financial instrument for investors. The present-day policies that define the medical industry are designed to serve socioeconomic and political agendas which benefit these same financial elites.
Was the entire ‘Covid Crisis’ a genuine health emergency or was it an agenda rooted in fear to enrich the pockets of Big Pharma and their monied investors.
Here again the mainstream media remain dutifully silent, refusing to ask the most basic of questions:
Who owns Big Pharma?
Is it a coincidence that the Covid Public Health Emergency created over 500 new billionaires and coincided with one of the largest upwards transfers of wealth in human history?
Why were Big Banks being bailed out during the Covid era while small businesses were being pushed out?
How did workers around the world lose $3.7 trillion in the pandemic while billionaires around the world gained $3.9 trillion in the pandemic?
Is it possible to “follow the science” if the science is controlled by money?
What did the Head of the IMF say about the fate of the world’s economy and vaccines?
What is the “Great Reset?”
What is the Great Reset?
What are Central Bank Digital Currencies?
After a deeper dive into the Covid Hall of Mirrors one wonders if even a single strand of the story withstands scrutiny. Three years on and the wreckage from the fusillade of Covid policies continue to pile up. With every passing day more holes appear in the official narrative and more admissions come to light as officials scurry to avoid accountability.
As the dust settles in the aftermath of the Covid carnage we are left asking one final question:
“Was the entirety of the Covid Story a lie?”