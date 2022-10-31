The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Kathy Hochul: Republicans Have ‘Conspiracy’ To Make Americans Feel Unsafe in Dem Cities

October 31, 2022

Even as crime has emerged as the top issue among likely voters in the New York gubernatorial race, Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul called people who mention it "data deniers" and conspirators. The post Kathy Hochul: Republicans Have ‘Conspiracy’ To Make Americans Feel Unsafe in Dem Cities appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


