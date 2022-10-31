Musk To Charge Twitter Blue Checks $20 Per Month; Will Give 90 Day Grace Period: Report

Elon Musk is about to overturn the entire dynamic on Twitter if a Sunday report from The Verge proves to be true.

According to internal correspondence and people familiar with the matter, Musk is about to start charging $20 per month for 'blue check' verification badges.

Under the plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe to the service or lose their blue checkmark - and their 'respected thought leader' status, in many cases.

On Sunday, employees working on the project were told they would have until November 7th to launch the feature or face getting fired, according to the report.

Musk has been clear in the months leading up to his acquisition that he wanted to revamp how Twitter verifies accounts and handles bots. On Sunday, he tweeted: “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.” Platformer’s Casey Newton first reported that Twitter was considering charging for verification. -The Verge

The whole verification process is being revamped right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Musk has wasted no time making changes at Twitter despite being "Chief Twit" for less than a week - firing ex-CEO Parag Agrawal and other top execs (including wrongthink czar Vijaya Gadde) - who may not receive their golden parachutes (more on that later). Musk also had engineers change Twitter's homepage for logged-out users.

And while advertisers have been threatening to bail on Twitter left and right over Musk's commitment to free speech, it would be interesting to know just how many people are willing to pay $240 per year into the company's 'blue check' program.