Report: Elon Musk To Lay Off Quarter of Twitter Workforce

October 31, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

(Reuters)—Twitter, which was acquired last week by billionaire Elon Musk, plans to let go of a quarter of its workforce as part of what is expected to be a first round of layoffs, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The post Report: Elon Musk To Lay Off Quarter of Twitter Workforce appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...