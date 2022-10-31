The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Report: Elon Musk To Lay Off Quarter of Twitter Workforce

(Reuters)—Twitter, which was acquired last week by billionaire Elon Musk, plans to let go of a quarter of its workforce as part of what is expected to be a first round of layoffs, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The post Report: Elon Musk To Lay Off Quarter of Twitter Workforce appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


