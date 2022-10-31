Twitter Abuzz With ‘Paul Pelosi Is a Homosexual’ — If True, How Long Has Nancy Known?

October 31, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Twitter is abuzz on Monday with posts about Paul Pelosi being a homosexual following the attack last week at the Pelosi’s heavily guarded San Francisco mansion at 2:00 AM by a “friend” wearing nothing but underwear.

Paul Pelosi is a homosexual. — Z (@insatiablevine) October 30, 2022

Paul Pelosi is a closeted homosexual If homos and queers are better than straights, why hide it, Paul? pic.twitter.com/Q4sj9a8LGj — Silver Fox Study (@SalientQuips_) October 29, 2022

Some took the opportunity to snarkily poke fun at the Democrat Party’s long strategy of building their power on the backs of fake victims:

You guys are so heartless. Clearly Paul Pelosi was in an abusive homosexual relationship while also being in an abusive heterosexual relationship. Paul Pelosi is a victim twice over! We should be advocating for him to seek help. — Defender of the Republic (@realdefender45) October 30, 2022

Bring on the memes!

David Depape is a far left, Black Lives Matter supporting Homosexual and he is Paul Pelosi's secret boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/g96k9o03d7 — __LoneWolf__ (@BootStomps) October 30, 2022

Then there’s the absurd gaslighting of Democrats, like Rob Reiner and the fake news media trying to tie the attacker to President Trump and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement:

If you hear of a high profile hammer fight between a gay hippie nudist and a chronically drunk elderly pervert, and the first thing you think is “MAGA”, you are too far gone at this point. I blame MSM for your psychosis.#PaulPelosi pic.twitter.com/Yh0WIDreSB — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 30, 2022

All democrats do is like

LOOK AT ROB REINER TWEET PAUL PELOSI was having HOMOSEXUAL sex with his attacker #DavidDepape WHILE DEMOCRATS ARE TRING TO MALE PEOPLE THINK

DAVID.D WAS MAGA HIS HOUSE IS BELOW

HE IS A BIG LGBT and BLM supporter pic.twitter.com/z7s1o7SuhX — GARRY THE NUMBERS GUY #GG33 (@findgg33) October 30, 2022

So the homosexual far-leftist drug addict Paul Pelosi had been seeing on the side, took a hammer to his lover after a late night meeting went wrong – and overnight, he morphs into a ‘right wing White supremacist’? The epitome of ‘disinformation’, from a brazenly amoral media https://t.co/e7b4aP8peE — Asha Logos (@AshaLogos) October 29, 2022

So, the question is, if Paul Pelosi is a closeted homosexual, does Nancy Pelosi know? If she does know about her 82-year-old husband’s perverted ways, how long has she known? Is the marriage a sham?

It cannot be shocking to anyone on Earth that Paul Pelosi was turned into a homosexual drug addict and regular John from being married to Nancy Pelosi all those years. She drove him to dick. Or… and more likely, this has been Paul and Nancy's arrangement for a long time. https://t.co/Xy7sBzBJ9x pic.twitter.com/xrGOnczQo5 — Emperor Seal, Ph.D. (@politicsof1357) October 29, 2022

is there anyone who doesnt think #PaulPelosi attack was a homosexual encounter gone bad? surely @SpeakerPelosi knows. — nycnative65 (@nycnative65) October 29, 2022

Paul Pelosi was involved in a homosexual domestic dispute, and he knows all the Democrat talking points. This is his spin on what happened. How do we know that DePape said "where's Nancy"? Pelosi got caught with his pants down, and he's covering up.https://t.co/oFAyzLIqU5 — Mitzi Austin (@rotesbruin) October 29, 2022

#PaulPelosi was in his underwear. The “attacker” was in his underwear. #Nancypelosi wasn’t home. Paul is a known homosexual and frequently has young boys over his house. @NPR @detroitnews — Tony Detroit (@TonyDetroit157) October 29, 2022

Whatever the truth is in this story, we may never completely know the whole story considering the clear coverup operation that is underway.

The post Twitter Abuzz With ‘Paul Pelosi Is a Homosexual’ — If True, How Long Has Nancy Known? appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...