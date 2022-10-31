[VIDEO] Former NYPD Cop John Cardillo Reveals Interesting Tidbit About Mysterious “3rd Person” at Pelosi’s Home

October 31, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

John Cardillo, a former NYPD police officer, and former Newsmax host appeared on War Room with Steve Bannon. And he’s got a professional opinion on the so-called “Pelosi attack.” And no matter what the DA, officials, or media say, none of this makes any sense. And I have to agree with him, as much as they try to make it “work,” and come together, by retracting things they said earlier and restructuring the story to fit their moving narrative. John says local cops are telling him off the record that they don’t believe the narrative that the public is being



Read More...