Watch: Tulsi Gabbard Endorses Kari Lake for Arizona Government

October 31, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

When former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard left the Democrat Party, I was skeptical. I didn’t doubt her desire to leave the party that she represented in Congress, the party for which she ran in a presidential primary. Anyone who’s paying attention to the debacle the Democrat Party has become has to wonder why anyone stays there.

My skepticism was in the degree to which she had been “red-pilled.” Oftentimes a candidate who leaves one party migrates to the mushy middle, dipping their toes in the waters of their newly formed allies. Gabbard is different and she demonstrated that immediately when she endorsed Joe Kent for Congress. He’s a true “MAGA Republican,” an America-First patriot who is as far from the GOP Establishment as a candidate can get.

Earlier this month, she campaigned with another America-First patriot, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. That pretty much sealed the deal and made it easy to start believing that Gabbard had moved to the right side of the fence. Her short endorsement video was dropped by the candidate Sunday. Watch:

.@TulsiGabbard left the Democrats because she didn't recognize them anymore. They used to fight for liberty. Now they put woke ideology over everything. It's not about right or left. It's about common sense solutions. I invite everyone to follow Tulsi's example & walk away. pic.twitter.com/AvVCtrWj4i — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 31, 2022

Tulsi Gabbard has thrown down the gauntlet with her early endorsements. All of them are Republicans. Nearly all of them are unabashed conservatives or populists. It would seem that Gabbard gulped down the red pill gleefully.

