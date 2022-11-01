The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Axis of Evil: Chinese Tech Powering Iranian Drones in Russia-Ukraine War

November 1, 2022

The Iranian-made drones being used by Russia to kill Ukrainians are being powered by Chinese technology, showing that the Communist regime is playing a larger role in the conflict than previously known, according to a watchdog group. The post Axis of Evil: Chinese Tech Powering Iranian Drones in Russia-Ukraine War appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


