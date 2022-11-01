Benedict Biden Lies AGAIN About His Son Dying in Iraq

November 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

How many times will Joe Biden lie about his son dying in Iraq? So far, he’s done it twice in the last month. His son, Beau Biden, died at Walter Reed hospital of brain cancer in 2015. He served in Iraq but the addled occupant of the Oval Office either doesn’t remember or continues to tell the same lie.

Here’s his latest version from earlier today:

“They talk about inflation .. inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq… excuse me, the war in Ukraine. I’m thinking about Iraq because that’s where my son died.”

Biden: "They talk about inflation .. inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq… excuse me, the war in Ukraine. I'm thinking about Iraq because that's where my son died." pic.twitter.com/Ls0NbGBReK — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 1, 2022

He seemed to try to claim that he died “because” of his time in Iraq, which is why I believe he’s a liar and not just dementia-ridden.

Here’s the last time he made the claim:

President @JoeBiden incorrectly said his late son Beau "lost his life in Iraq." https://t.co/oZ9GRyRjcI pic.twitter.com/8OvjbQgUaT — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 12, 2022

There is no better than a 50% chance Joe Biden continues to reside in the White House after the midterm elections. Nobody wants him there, not even his own party. Sadly, his replacement may actually be worse.

Leave a comment about this story on our new Substack.

The post Benedict Biden Lies AGAIN About His Son Dying in Iraq appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...