Benjamin Netanyahu Is Back As Israel’s Prime Minister

November 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Following Tuesday’s election, exit polls indicated that former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in a strong position to retake office. His right-wing bloc was projected to gain a slim majority, helped by the strong performance of his far-right allies. According to Israeli television exit polls, Israel’s longest-serving premier, who is now on trial for corruption accusations that he denies, was poised to win 61–62 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. NEW: Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing block pulls off a narrow victory with 61 or 62 seats, according to exits polls — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) November 1, 2022 Early exit poll results might



Read More...