Brickbat: Taking Sides

November 1, 2022 | Tags: REASON, Tennessee

Former Memphis, Tenn., police officer Sam Blue has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison followed by three years probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to violate civil rights by using force, violence and intimidation and conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce. Blue gave police information and equipment to a group of bandits that robbed drug dealers, leading to the kidnapping and torture of one man.

