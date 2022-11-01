Cybertruck Mass Production Set To Begin At End Of 2023

If you were hoping for your Tesla Cybertruck in 2023, it might be time to (again) realign your expectations.

A new report from Reuters indicates mass production of the Cybertruck will begin at the end of 2023, which means those who put down $100 to reserve the vehicle will have to wait for another year, according to two people with direct knowledge of the plans.

"We're in the final lap for Cybertruck," Elon Musk told investors on a conference call last month. The company said, "early production" of the vehicle will start in the middle of 2023. A full ramp-up in production would occur later in the year.

People have already waited several years for the sharp-angled electric truck, which could be years before all 1.3 million reservations are filled.

Recall, last year, we reported that Tesla was delaying the Cybertruck to "late 2022". We noted at the time:

Before we even opine on the details, we're going to take the "over" regarding this timeline and guess the truck doesn't happen until 2023, perhaps even later.

In January, Tesla removed its 2022 production date for the Cybertruck. Musk cited supply chain woes and shortages in sourcing components as one of the main reasons for the delay.

Musk revealed the Cybertruck at an infamous 2019 Tesla event where a demonstration of the vehicle's unbreakable windows miserably failed.

Meanwhile, competitors like Ford's F-150 Lightning, Rivian's R1T Explore, and GMC's Hummer EV continue to gain market share and significant attention.