Greta Thunberg Calls For "Overthrow Of Whole Capitalist System"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has gone fully mask off and is now calling for the overthrow of “the whole capitalist system.”

Thunberg made the extremist comments during an appearance on Sunday night at London’s Royal Festival Hall to promote her new ‘Climate Book’.

Nicholas Harris from UnHerd was there to watch Thunberg outline her demented manifesto.

Previously, she’d sold herself as a five-foot human alarm bell, a climate Cassandra. Her role was to warn, not to instruct: her most viral moments involved her scolding political leaders, not trying to supplant them. She strenuously avoided programmatic detail, saying such things were “nothing to do with me”. But now, on stage and in this book, she has found her political feet, specifically the Left-wing ideology of anti-capitalism and de-growth. Interspersed among the usual directives about the need to pressure political leaders, her message was more radical and more militant than it has been in the past. There is no “back to normal”, she told us. “Normal” was the “system” which gave us the climate crisis, a system of “colonialism, imperialism, oppression, genocide”, of “racist, oppressive extractionism”. Climate justice is part of all justice; you can’t have one without the others. We can’t trust the elites produced by this system to confront its flaws – that’s why she, much like Rishi Sunak, won’t be bothering with the COP meeting this year. COP itself is little more than a “scam” which facilitates “greenwashing, lying and cheating”. Only overthrow of “the whole capitalist system” will suffice. So now we are finally seeing the contours of Thunbergism. Run your eye down the contributors to The Climate Book and you can see who she’s been reading: Jason Hickel, Kate Raworth, Naomi Klein. For these people the climate crisis isn’t man-made. It’s made by capitalism, as are the other forms of social injustice which plague society. There’s no GDP growth – especially of the capitalist sort – without increasing carbon emissions. The only solution to this state of emergency is for rich countries to immediately abandon economic expansion as a social goal.

As we have previously documented, the climate change agenda is merely radical leftism dressed up in a more palatable format.

The co-founder of Extinction Rebellion, the offshoot of which, Just Stop Oil, is currently engaged in blocking roads across London, admitted in his own words that his movement “isn’t about the climate.”

In 2019, Stuart Basden revealed the true goals of the far-left environmentalist action group in a lengthy article posted on Medium.

Basden asserted that whatever climate problems exist can’t be fixed and that the movement should instead be focused on tearing down the entire system of western capitalism (China, the world’s biggest polluter, isn’t mentioned once).

He claimed that “European civilisation” is to blame for spreading “cruelty” and “violence” throughout the globe for the last 600 years and bringing “torture, genocide, carnage and suffering to the ends of the earth.”

Basden then cited numerous “delusions” which are to blame for this situation, including “white supremacy,” “patriarchy” and “class hierarchy” (a strange one given that most Extinction Rebellion protesters are upper middle class snobs who do little but inconvenience and harm the working class).

“The delusions of hetero-sexism/heteronormativity propagate the idea that heterosexuality is ‘normal’ and that other expressions of sexuality are deviant,” writes Basden.

So there you have it, it isn’t about the climate, it’s about bringing down the west and replacing everything it stands for with a nightmare far-left form of identity politics-mad totalitarianism.

