Halloween Mass Shooting in Chicago: 14 People, Including 3 Children Shot

Absolutely horrible. Chicago’s Soros funded DA and the crazy Democrat mayor are lenient of criminals. This is the result. Is it any wonder why major corporations are fleeing the Windy City? And the governor of Illinois is awful as well. Read this. Superintendent David Brown addresses the media regarding the shooting incident tonight in the 011th District. https://t.co/9QbS5tPq42 — Chicago …



Read More...