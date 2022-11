Joe Biden: “I’m a Capitalist “

November 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The speech that Joe Biden delivered on Monday afternoon angered me beyond belief. I try to stay level-headed as I analyze and write about a specific event or topic, but Joe Biden has pushed me beyond the limits. I am pissed. Upset at the situation but more upset that the American people put this aging […]



Read More...