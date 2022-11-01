Police Snipers Respond to Call for Help, Kill Man from Outside His Home as He Sat Alone in His Bedroom

“Desman was alone in his home and inside his bedroom when he was shot, through the bedroom window.” Nicholasville, KY — As frequent readers of the Free Thought Project understand, calling police for help with a family member suffering from a mental illness, can be a dangerous decision. All too often, officers, who are trained to kill, …



Read More...