Republican Challenger Tiffany Smiley Closing the Gap on Patty Murray in Washington’s Sleeper Senate Race
November 1, 2022 | Tags: NewsA Republican political outsider is giving Democrat incumbent Patty Murray a run for the money in Washington’s sleeper Senate race, thanks to Independent voters. Tiffany […]
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Republican Challenger Tiffany Smiley Closing the Gap on Patty Murray in Washington’s Sleeper Senate Race
November 1, 2022 | Tags: NewsA Republican political outsider is giving Democrat incumbent Patty Murray a run for the money in Washington’s sleeper Senate race, thanks to Independent voters. Tiffany […]
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments