This House Democrat Says She Fights for Women. As a Prosecutor, She Let Rapists Walk Free.

November 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D., Va.) says she’s worked tirelessly in Congress as a defender of abused women. But as a county prosecutor, Wexton went easy on convicted rapists. The post This House Democrat Says She Fights for Women. As a Prosecutor, She Let Rapists Walk Free. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



