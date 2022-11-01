The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Tremendous Leader’: Liz Cheney Endorses Pelosi For Another Term As House Speaker

November 1, 2022   |   Tags: , , ,
Liz CheneyOusted GOP Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney appeared to endorse Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for another term with the speaker’s gavel Tuesday, just a week before Election Day. “I want to say a word about Speaker Pelosi,” Cheney said at the City Club in Cleveland with PBS’s Judy Woodruff. “There are many, many issues, maybe […]


