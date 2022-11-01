[VIDEO] Okay, It’s Official, Heidi Klum Had The Creepiest Halloween Costume of All Time

November 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It’s no secret that Heidi Klum loves Halloween. She hosts a big Halloween bash every year that always gets a ton of attention and for good reason. Heidi is always wearing these really elaborate costumes that look like a zillion-dollar Hollywood special effects team created for her — and actually, they probably did. But this Halloween, Heidi definitely topped herself. She went really weird and bizarre with one of the creepiest and most uncomfy-looking costumes ever… So, what did she go as? Well, a worm, of course. Yes, I said, WORM… Page Six reported that Heidi Klum dressed as a



Read More...