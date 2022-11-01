[VIDEO] Take One Minute to See What New York City Looked Like in the 50s, and How Far We’ve Fallen

November 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I used to love to go to New York City. I kid you not, one day, I was bored and feeling antsy at work, so, out of the blue, I booked a last-minute flight to go to NYC, just so I could get a Rueben sandwich at Carnegie deli and then turn around and come home on the next flight out. I loved New York, and I didn’t feel unsafe when I was there. Of course, this was back in the days when Rudy was Mayor, and the city was vibrant and full of life. Now, it looks like something



Read More...