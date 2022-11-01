Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket Launches Classified Payload For Space Force

Update (0950ET):

Both boosters have successfully landed.

* * *

Update (0946ET):

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket's side boosters have separated.

Falcon Heavy's side boosters separate: pic.twitter.com/QqDYgRiqja — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) November 1, 2022

* * *

Update (0942ET):

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket has lifted off the launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The world's most powerful rocket carries a classified payload for the Space Force.

You can watch the Falcon Heavy launch live here:

* * *

The launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is expected at 0941 ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If all goes well, a classified payload for the US Space Force will be catapulted into low-Earth orbit.

All systems and weather are looking good for Falcon Heavy's launch of USSF-44; the 29-minute launch window opens at 9:41 a.m. ET → https://t.co/EDwAlAYGuI — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 1, 2022

"Falcon Heavy rolling up the ramp ahead of tomorrow's targeted launch of the USSF-44 mission; weather is 90% favorable for liftoff," SpaceX tweeted Monday evening.

Falcon Heavy rolling up the ramp ahead of tomorrow’s targeted launch of the USSF-44 mission; weather is 90% favorable for liftoff pic.twitter.com/ZhLHUkSPKV — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 31, 2022

SpaceX then tweeted a video of the Falcon Heavy being lifted into a vertical position around midnight.

Falcon Heavy going vertical at Launch Complex 39A pic.twitter.com/4rOUg5q2tY — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 1, 2022

Space Launch Delta 45, the official account of Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, warned of a "double sonic boom" during this morning's launch.

"Please be advised, tomorrow morning's launch will be followed by a double sonic boom. This will occur shortly after launch, as the boosters land on landing zone 1 and landing zone 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station," the space agency said.

Please be advised, tomorrow morning's launch will be followed by a double sonic boom.



This will occur shortly after launch, as the boosters land on landing zone 1 and landing zone 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. pic.twitter.com/2wAHkyyx3q — Space Launch Delta 45 (@SLDelta45) October 31, 2022

USSF-44 will be just the fourth-ever Falcon Heavy mission and its first since June 2019. The world's most powerful rocket in operation can lift a 140,000-pound payload to low-Earth orbit and beyond. There were no further details on the classified payload for the Space Force.