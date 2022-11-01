Watch Live: SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Rocket Launches Classified Payload For Space Force
Update (0950ET):
Both boosters have successfully landed.
* * *
Update (0946ET):
The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket's side boosters have separated.
Falcon Heavy's side boosters separate: pic.twitter.com/QqDYgRiqja— Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) November 1, 2022
* * *
Update (0942ET):
The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket has lifted off the launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The world's most powerful rocket carries a classified payload for the Space Force.
You can watch the Falcon Heavy launch live here:
* * *
The launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is expected at 0941 ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If all goes well, a classified payload for the US Space Force will be catapulted into low-Earth orbit.
All systems and weather are looking good for Falcon Heavy's launch of USSF-44; the 29-minute launch window opens at 9:41 a.m. ET → https://t.co/EDwAlAYGuI— SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 1, 2022
"Falcon Heavy rolling up the ramp ahead of tomorrow's targeted launch of the USSF-44 mission; weather is 90% favorable for liftoff," SpaceX tweeted Monday evening.
Falcon Heavy rolling up the ramp ahead of tomorrow’s targeted launch of the USSF-44 mission; weather is 90% favorable for liftoff pic.twitter.com/ZhLHUkSPKV— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 31, 2022
SpaceX then tweeted a video of the Falcon Heavy being lifted into a vertical position around midnight.
Falcon Heavy going vertical at Launch Complex 39A pic.twitter.com/4rOUg5q2tY— SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 1, 2022
Space Launch Delta 45, the official account of Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, warned of a "double sonic boom" during this morning's launch.
"Please be advised, tomorrow morning's launch will be followed by a double sonic boom. This will occur shortly after launch, as the boosters land on landing zone 1 and landing zone 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station," the space agency said.
Please be advised, tomorrow morning's launch will be followed by a double sonic boom.— Space Launch Delta 45 (@SLDelta45) October 31, 2022
This will occur shortly after launch, as the boosters land on landing zone 1 and landing zone 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. pic.twitter.com/2wAHkyyx3q
USSF-44 will be just the fourth-ever Falcon Heavy mission and its first since June 2019. The world's most powerful rocket in operation can lift a 140,000-pound payload to low-Earth orbit and beyond. There were no further details on the classified payload for the Space Force.