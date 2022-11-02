Brickbat: Have a Seat

A federal jury has found Clayton County, Georgia, Sheriff Victor Hill guilty on six of seven charges of violating the rights of jail inmates. Prosecutors said Hill ordered deputies to place inmates in restraint chairs for lengthy periods of time as a form of punishment even though the inmates complied with deputies' orders. The chairs are supposed to be used only to prevent violent inmates from hurting themselves or others, not for discipline. Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hill last year after Hill was indicted.

