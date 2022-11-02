Climate Activists Who Glued Themselves to Famous Dutch Painting Sentenced to Prison

November 2, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

AMSTERDAM (Reuters)—Two Belgian climate change activists who last week targeted the famous Johannes Vermeer painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring" have been sentenced to two months in prison by the Dutch court, of which one month was suspended. The post Climate Activists Who Glued Themselves to Famous Dutch Painting Sentenced to Prison appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...